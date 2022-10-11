Clara May (Bass) Tucker born August 25, 1923 passed away peacefully on September 30, 2022 surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Tucker and grandson Beau Tucker. Clara leaves behind her children Ray Tucker and Judy (Bob) Parks, two grandchildren; Steven (Angi) Parks and Lori (Don) Perry, nine great grandchildren; Steven Jr, Alex (MaryLynn), Nathan (Trisha), Nicole (Jimmy), Rebecca (Tanner), Danielle (Lynn), Courtney, Zo, and Kaitlin, and seven great great grandchildren; Makenna, Ryan, Isabel, Wyatt, Ethan, Bennett and Charlotte.
Clara was an avid gardener throughout her life. She loved to can the rewards of her gardening efforts for the years to come and she was always willing to share her knowledge of how to do so with others. She is known for her garden art as she was always changing up her yard people. She loved to camp with her family, even if it meant that her family put up tents in her backyard. She picked up the love of painting and shared her treasured art with everyone. She was always up for a game of progressive rummy and it was not uncommon for her to say “is it time to shuffle up and deal.”
Clara was the pillar of her family and outlived her younger three siblings; Charles Bass, June Robinson and LeRoy Bass. She will be missed terribly by her family and friends and all those she touched with her gentle loving soul.
Graveside services will be held at Hopewell Community Church (21600 SE Church Rd, Dayton, OR) at 11am on October 15th followed by a service in the chapel at 11:30. A potluck to follow the service. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com
