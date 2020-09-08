Clara was born Feb. 10, 1921 in Upper Lake California to Lemuel and Minnie Mae Apple. Clara died August 26th, 2020 at the age of 99. Clara was the youngest of five children. Bertha, Luretta, Lemuel, and Walter. All preceded her in death, Clara also had a sister Elsie May who died at 11 months old when she was crushed by a horse drawn wagon. The family moved to Oregon about 1925 to the Sandlake area.
Clara met Vern Long in 1937 at a dance and married in 1939; they were divorced in the mid 60s. Clara married Kenny Zemlicka in 1973. They were married until his passing in 1996. Clara lived in Albany, OR after Kenny passed until March 2015 when she moved to Puyallup, WA where she lived with her daughter in law until her passing.
Clara had two children, Shirley and Gary, and a grandson, Brian, who all preceded her in death.
Clara is survived by her daughter in law Julie Long, grandsons Gary John and Eric. Granddaughter Katie, several nephews, nieces and great grandchildren.
A graveside memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 12 at the Oretown cemetery.
