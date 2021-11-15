Claire Peterson died peacefully at her home in Tillamook, Ore. on Oct. 31, 2021 at the age of 97.
Emma Claire Lindley was born to Troy and Roberta Lindley in Washington state, where she grew up on the family wheat ranch. She was born the second eldest of five children and is preceded in death by her parents and siblings Dean, Marjorie, Robert, and Barbara.
She preferred, and went by, her middle name Claire, because in her words, “Emma was a name of old ladies when I was a little girl. In fact, I was named after a great aunt and so I didn’t want people to think I was an old lady.”
She attended a two-room country school and during her youth was named a Fair Farmerette. For two summers, lived on a farm cooking every meal and baking two pies every single day.
After graduating high school, Claire attended Washington State College in Pullman, Wash., where she met her future husband, Roy Peterson, on a blind date over a Coke in the Cougar Cottage as freshmen in September 1941 and were married at her parents’ home Dec. 31, 1944 in Colfax, Wash.
Claire graduated with a degree in business administration and economics from Washington State College. She and Roy relocated to Tillamook for a veterinary position and Claire worked as a secretary in a law firm. The pair made a life in Tillamook and planted deep roots.
Once the Petersons had settled into life in Tillamook, Claire became heavily involved in the community with countless organizations like AAUW, Tillamook School Board, Tillamook United Methodist Church, Shakespeare Club, chairwoman of the local Red Cross, 4-H, her group of friends called “The Hens,” and hosted Japanese exchange students through the YMCA. Claire even had a hotel partially named in her honor: the bygone Mar Clair Inn.
During retirement, Claire could always be found reading a book, laughing at the funnies in the daily Oregonian, volunteering at several organizations into her late 80s, tending her roses and other plants, visiting with friends and relatives near and far, and preparing delicious meals and her famous rhubarb pie.
She and Roy loved to travel and meet new people – once, in the 1970s, the pair bought a Mercedes straight from the factory in Stuttgart, Germany and proceeded to drive it around Europe over the course of several weeks, visiting the home of their French exchange student Annick along with many other stops around the continent, before shipping it across the ocean to use back home – while wearing her leather driving gloves.
Claire will always be remembered as an inexhaustible fountain of knowledge, the best maker of pie crust the world has ever known (she will say it is because of her cold hands) and an overall incredible woman. She is greatly missed by not only her family, but the community as well.
Claire is survived by her husband of nearly 77 years, Dr. Roy H. Peterson and their children Ann (Richard), Jean (David), and Eric (Loretta). She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and their children.
