On Friday, August 5, 2022, Christina Emma Ping passed away at the age of 89.
Chris was the first child born to Inez and Holger Peterson, on October 12, 1932 in Catawba, Wisconsin. She spent most of her days working on the dairy farm with her six siblings Walter, Kermit, Helen, Robert, Leola, and Darvin. She received her nursing degree and began a lifelong career in November of 1952. She continued to practice nursing for roughly 50 years. On June 2, 1956, she married Charles William Ping. Together they raised 3 sons, Charles, James, and William and two daughters Cynthia and Christy.
Chris had a passion for serving others and giving back to her community in any way she could. She spent most of her time serving through her church, Redeemer Lutheran. When she was not volunteering she loved playing cards and Bunco with her friends. Chris also had a passion for traveling and adventure. She enjoyed going out in her RV and traveling with her Good Sam partners. Chris lived her life in service to others through the lord and will always be known for her giving spirit, compassion for others, and steadfast work ethic.
Chris was preceded in death by her husband in 1996. She is survived by three siblings, five children, seven grandchildren and multiple great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022 at Waud’s Funeral Home in Tillamook, OR at 11 AM. Reception to follow at Redeemer Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.