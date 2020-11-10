Christian Kenneth Hooley was a native son of the North Oregon Coast having spent nearly his entire life in the presence of the sea.
Born on a bright, sunny day on Feb. 4, 1965, in Tillamook, to Kenneth D. and Dorothy M. Hooley, Chris came home six days later to Oceanside where he slept in a boat-shaped cradle.
After six weeks passed they changed jobs and moved to the Sweet Home area where his father cruised and bought timber for Sweet Home Veneer. A job change led the family to Canby, Oregon where his brother, Loten Matthew was born at Oregon City, OR. In 1969, the family made its way back to Tillamook where his parents purchased Anderson Florists.
In 1970, Hobsonville Point became their permanent home. Chris started school at Garibaldi Grade School. He had many friends that started their academic careers at the grade school and went all through the NKN school district with him – Brian Hixson, Chris Hoy, and Lance Waldron to name a few. Cleone Ironhawk, Chris’ first grade teacher told Dorothy that Chris had an empathy for his friends – a trait that he exhibited throughout his life and law career.
Growing up on Hobsonville Point with his family, Chris came naturally to a passion for the water and what was lurking in its depths. Be it a small stream or backwater here in Tillamook County, or an arm of the coveted Siltcoos Lake in Florence, or some high Oregon lake, he was always anticipatory and excited as a young boy with the prospect of each new adventure and each new cast of his fishing pole. Brian Hixson and Chris were kindred spirits in these adventures. All manner of fishing excursions which included spending a week or two on the sailboat Puffin at Siltcoos Lake, exploring every hole on the Miami River, and competition bass fishing on Spring Lake and Lake Lytle. Sometimes, not often, a mishap would occur. One memory -- In his zeal, Brian let loose a great cast and hooked Chris behind his ear. Not being able to surgically remove it themselves, Dorothy received a call from Rinehart Hospital to ok removal of the hook!
Of all the waters, the ocean held a special place deep in his heart. Having worked as a deckhand on the Kerri Lin as a young 7th and 8th grade boy, this only sparked a deeper connection with the wonders of the sea. “A promise of a new day”, as he called it. Sitting on the back of a boat just before dawn, rolling on a gentle swell with fishing pole swaying with the motion of the water and watching the sun rise over the hills. He has many photos of scenes just like this. They brought him to tears many a time. The sparkling water and the radiant sun so faithfully rising was the epitome of the day’s promise. The experience of being on the massive ocean with all it’s secrets and surprises just below the surface, was enough to make him often exclaim: “I am one happy man!”
Chris ended his career at Neah-Kah-Nie in 1983 as the class valedictorian and was selected for the Tillamook PUD scholarship. This scholarship was most valued by Chris throughout his life. He often recounted astonishing stories about his novice ability with a chainsaw and also spoke fondly of all the people he worked with during those summers.
Oregon State University was Chris’ destination in 1983. He enrolled in engineering, but once his studies began, he soon discovered that, although he enjoyed math, engineering was not his forte. He believed that education for education’s sake was most important and that, if possible, a person should take classes that were enjoyable. With hard work and perseverance, a career would follow no matter the major. So he promptly changed his major to history, and much to his parents’ credit, they did not express dismay. Chris’ passion for history endured throughout his life as the many books that line his shelves can attest. Chris graduated from OSU in 1987 with high honors.
Not desirous of teaching, Chris enrolled in law school at Lewis and Clark and excelled. He graduated cum laude in 1990. His first legal job was at Dunn, Carney, Allen, Higgins and Tongue in Portland. Despite meeting some tremendous people it wasn’t long before the siren call of the ocean beckoned and Chris sought employment at the coast. He was most fortunate to join the ranks of Campbell, Moberg and Canessa. Each of these lawyers were very special to Chris. They generously mentored him for over fourteen years. When it came time for some to retire, they disbanded and went their separate ways, but remained friends throughout the years. Chris was so extremely grateful to have been in their company.
During his tenure with Campbell, Moberg and Canessa, Chris and Lisa married in 1996. The two of them feeling so joyful and blessed to be cleaved to one another; each being entirely content to spend all of the minutes, of all of the days, with one another. With this marriage came Kathleen Huber and in 1998 Maxwell Christian Hooley was born and the family was complete. Love of his family was paramount in Chris’ life.
They made their home in Nehalem, both children attending the Neah-Kah-Nie schools. The north county community is extraordinarily special. The friendships that were made gave them joy throughout the years. A multitude of days spent enjoying the river was a gift that can never be repaid.
For the past 15 years, Chris has been a solo practitioner. He considered it a great privilege to work for, and with, the residents of the county and enjoyed deeply listening to family stories, history and adventures.
A personal passion of Chris and inextricably connected to the love of anything to do with water and fishing — was boats; particularly wooden boats. As many are well aware, the Hooley clan is afflicted with a boat obsession. Beginning with his grandfather Hooley, which was handed down to his father, Ken, and finally to Chris and Loten; the love of wooden boats was paramount in their lives.
This passion presented itself some years ago when Chris stumbled upon a Henry Huerth boat which was in need of some repair. With glee and enthusiasm he purchased the boat, brought it home and Chris, along with Ken, promptly set about to spruce her up. This boat was lovingly named the Edwin after Chris’ grandfather. The joyous memories made on this boat are far too many to recount and is a fixture in our lives to this day.
Once a married man, Chris decided to try his hand at building a small boat suitable for rivers and lakes. Taking over the garage our small son peeked in on his dad and asked him what he was doing. Chris’ reply: “Im building us a friend.” With that sentiment the Friend Boat was born. But the Friend was not alone for long because an ocean boat was calling Chris’ name.
Always admiring the east coast lobster boat design, Chris began his search and soon found a boat builder located on Campobello Island in New Brunswick, Canada. The builder shipped a bare hull to Chris and after five years of loving labor, the boat was finished and ready for launch. Many iterations of names were bandied about, but one particular name suited Chris and the emotions that he felt about her – Solace.
The Solace always provided joy and was never a burden. Fishing trips too numerous to count and overnight trips to Depoe Bay, Astoria and Grays Harbor were just a few of the glorious ocean adventures. Perhaps just as important, the Solace was fortunate to be moored at Kelly’s Brighton Marina. The quiet times lounging on the boat with our wonderful friends Kelly and Janice was our version of “living the dream”.
The burden of a cancer diagnosis can be unfathomable. Fortunately, and through sheer determination, Chris was able to work a majority of the time. More importantly, however, he was also able to enjoy traveling to more places than he ever expected. These trips with family and great friends created indelible memories. When reflecting on the short time that he was going to have on this earth, he turned away from despair and counted all the blessings he was granted.
A faithful Christian, Chris accepted Christ as his Savior at a young age. When the decision was made to enter hospice an overwhelming peace came over him and he contentedly began his journey to eternal life. He wanted all to know that he is free from pain and eternally happy.
Chris passed away on Nov. 1, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by those he loved.
Those predeceasing Chris are his father, Ken Hooley and his mother-in-law, Janet Prather. Those who survive him are his loving wife, Lisa Hooley; son, Maxwell Hooley; daughter, Katie Huber (Dave); mother, Dorothy Hooley; brother Loten Hooley (Jennifer); nephew Sam Hooley; niece Olivia Hooley; uncle, Ed Hooley; aunt Anne Reiling; uncle Neal Reiling (Sandy) and family; father-in-law, James Graham (Laurel); father-in-law Glenn Prather; brother-in-law Mike Graham (Missy); niece Jessica Graham (Ryan); and niece Jordyn Graham
A graveside ceremony was held on Nov. 8, 2020. Contributions may be made to the Neah-Kah-Nie Graduate Scholarship fund or to Providence Portland Medical Foundation for melanoma research.
