A public graveside service will be held for Christian “Chris” Hooley at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, at the Bay City IOOF Cemetery.
Chris was born Feb. 4, 1965 and passed away Nov. 1, 2020.
The public is welcome to attend this service. A full obituary will be in next week.
Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home
