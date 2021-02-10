Chris Norris

With broken hearts we lost a wonderful loving husband, father, coach, mechanic and friend on Feb. 2, 2021. He was born March 31, 1970. He had a heart attack at home. He devoted his whole life to his family. Everything he did was for his family. He will be greatly missed. He did so much for everyone. He was the pressure washing king and loved going to watch his son race dirt bikes and his daughter ride horses. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, 2 sons, daughter, father, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother and sister.
He was the sole provider for his family. He was a caring man and everything he did was for his family. He ran our business by himself and we have no savings. Every dollar he made went to his kids. You can donate to help Chris's family in this their time of need. Donations are through PayPal (pressurecleaning2@charter.net) A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
