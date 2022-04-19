Chris Moody

Chris was born December 19, 1969 in Lincoln City, Oregon to Sid and Patty Moody.
He passed away March 22, 2022 with his loving family at his bedside. His childhood years were spent in Corvallis where he always maintained his education. He embraced education as a true gift and excelled in several subjects. As fifth generation Oregonian, he spent time discovering and discussing his great, great grandfather’s role as Oregon’s governor (1883-1887). Living in Corvallis afforded many opportunities for sports activities at the high school level and at OSU. His keen interest in sports was prevalent through his baseball career at Corvallis High where…he played a “mean” second baseman. He followed Beaver baseball, the Chicago Cubs and the San Francisco Giants, often with his Dad and brother Ryan. He spent many hours at the baseball and football fields either playing the sport or watching. After graduation from Corvallis High he attended Oregon State University and spent summers in Petersburg AK, working in the canneries and on fishing boats. He also spent family vacations at Wallowa Lake for over 40 years.
During his career, Chris formed his own recruitment company, hiring construction engineers throughout the U.S. for top construction companies. Since he enjoyed people, the restaurant/bar industry held a certain fascination where he found camaraderie.
During his 17 years in Chicago his daughter Shayla was born to him and Jessica Burns. No doubt, Shayla was the “apple of his eye.” He often attended her school events and became an involved parent in her education and activities. Since math was both their favorite subject they became involved together with homework and “numbers.”
A family visit brought Chris back to Oregon in 2019 and he decided to call Tillamook home. He quickly made friends and found true love with his special lady, Dawn Ritter. Being back in Oregon, his love for camping, fishing and crabbing could now be fulfilled. He continued his recruitment and most recently did some P.T. bartending at the local Moose Club. Being a “people person” he was always “up to the challenge” and was willing to help out where needed, often learning “the tricks of the trade.” He enjoyed being organized and helping others with the same…with the ultimate goal of “getting rid of excess baggage.”
Chris is survived by his parents Sid and Patty Moody of Netarts, OR, daughter Shayla and her mother Jessica, sister Molly Lewellen (Kurt) Fruitland, ID, brother Ryan (Sue) Corvallis, OR, fiancé Dawn Ritter, Uncle Rob Mills (Susan) Seal Rock, OR, niece Sydney McHenry, nephews James Lewellen and Gavin Moody.
A memorial service will be held at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, an education fund for his daughter Shayla will be set up at OSU Federal Credit Union.
