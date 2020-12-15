Chris Larsen passed away peacefully at his home in Tillamook, surrounded by his family, on Dec. 7, 2020.
He is survived by nine children: David, Karen, Ron, Connie, Nanette, Suzy, Randy, Anna, and Cassie; 14 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Chris was born in Rigby, Idaho and spent much of his life living in the Idaho Falls, Idaho area working as a Firefighter for the Idaho Falls Fire Department before retiring and moving to Tillamook in 1996. He was very active in the LDS Church.
He enjoyed working in the yard and gardening. He also spent a good amount of time on building and remodeling projects with family.
A private service for the family was held on Wednesday, Dec 9. A Celebration of Life will be held on a future date as restrictions allow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to hospice or cancer research organizations.
Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home
