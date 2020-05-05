Cheryl Lurae Miller was born August 27, 1954 in Tillamook, Oregon to Floyd and Lura (Connell) Miller and passed away April 26, 2020 in Tillamook, Oregon at the age of 65.
Cheryl is a graduate of Tillamook High School. She worked at the Tillamook Hospital for most of her adult life at several positions, most recently in the billing department. Cheryl lived in Tillamook her entire life. She loved horses and competed as an equestrian when she was young. She was also a certified diver.
Cheryl loved her grandchildren, skydiving, and traveling to warm places. Her favorite was Hawaii. She had a real passion for music and loved to go to concerts with family and friends.
Cheryl is survived by her son Mike Hurliman and his wife Nikki, sister Joan Miller and brother Bob Miller. 4 grandchildren; Garrett, Riley, Levi and Trask Hurliman.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home, Tillamook
