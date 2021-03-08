Daddy passed away on March 3, 2021 at the age of 84. He was a trooper through his last years of life. He muscled through his illnesses until God decided he had fought hard enough and took him to his forever home in Heaven.
He was my fierce protector, partner in crime and would do anything to make you laugh. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved to take cruises, loved his fast cars and even faster speed boats amongst many other things. I have never seen anyone enjoy taking his kids water skiing as much as he did when I was a kid. The weekend would hit and he would say “Load up in the motorhome kids and let’s hit the road, we are heading to Lake Havasu!” Snacks a plenty for all! He always made sure we were making memories to last a lifetime.
He was the hardest working man I have ever known in my life. He took pride in providing for his 7 kids and his beautiful wife. Mom and Dad had a love that was very rare and pure. They were always hugging and kissing on each other, not to mention teasing the heck out of one another! They were a sight to be seen!
Daddy's laugh was so contagious. You couldn’t help but join in especially if he was doing his belly laugh. He was a trickster through and through which made life fun and a whole lot of crazy! He got the biggest kick out of scaring my Mom (well, anyone really). He was such a stinker! He was the best grandpa ever. He could sit for hours chatting with his precious grandbabies. It was beautiful watching this big tough dude become such a teddy bear anytime his kids and grandkids came around.
He loved Jesus and lived his life the very best way he could by serving God. I know you’re with Momma and Tim now Daddy and I bet the laughter has begun!
One last thing about Daddy. He loved his Tillamook ice cream! You put a piece of apple pie with a big hunk of ice cream on it and you were his best buddy for life!
I love you Daddy and I will miss you for all the rest of my days on this earth. You will always be in my heart. Thank you for giving me all of your love all the time. I can’t wait to get one of your big hugs when I see you in heaven.
Love your baby girl,
Renee Willison-McDaniel (a.k.a Nae Nae)
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
