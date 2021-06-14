Charles “Wayne Cook was born on April 9, 1946 in Burbank, Calif. Wayne passed away on May 28, 2021. Wayne died in his home with his loving family around him.
Although Wayne was born in California, he came with his parents and siblings to Wimer, Ore., near Rogue River, as a teenager. He claimed himself as an ‘adopted Oregonian.” Wayne loved this state.
Wayne and Patty dated in high school and were married 57 years. While in high school Wayne worked in the saw mill. After graduation, Wayne began working for the U.S. Forest Service on a 65’ Lookout towner in Powers, Ore. with Patty and infant son Kelly Wayne.
After fire season ended, Wayne was hired by Oregon State Department of Forestry in Coos Bay, Ore. as a Technician I in their Engineering Dept.
Wayne was promoted to a Technician II in Astoria, Ore.
Wayne was again promoted and returned to Coos Bay, Ore. as an assistant area engineer.
In 1973, Wayne was promoted to district engineer and the family moved to Tillamook, Ore.
In 1975, Wayne completed hi courses and testing becoming a professional land surveyor.
In 1977, Wayne and Patty’s oldest son Kelly died while duck hunting.
In 1978, Wayne left the state forestry. He opened C. wayne Cook Land Surveying.
Wayne built and fished commercially on the dory “The Bear” out of of Cape Kiwanda. three of our sons were pullers for other dory fishermen…Bob Holznagel, Cpt. of the Flying Dutchman, Jack Gilman, Capt. of the Kisutch, Bud Henderson, Capt. Jeff Dixson Capt.
Wayne’s love of fishing and hunting, shared by his family and many of his deer friends was the reason Wayne and Patty bought a cabin and land in Central Oregon.
Wayne was a faithful supporter of both boys and girls basketball teams in Tillamook until his cancer made it too difficult to climb the bleachers or to sit in “his spot.”
Wayne was preceded in death by his son Kelly Wayne and his grandson Dustin Lake Cook.
He is survived by his wife Patty, his sons Stan, Terry, Andy, Guy and daughter Crystal Farmstead. 15 grandkids and 13 great-grandkids.
There will be a “Get Together” as Wayne called it. Stories, fellowship and memories: June 20, at 2 p.m. at the Tillamook Fairgrounds. Desserts and beverages.
