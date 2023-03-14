Charles Paul Burleigh born January 10, 1945, went home to his Heavenly Father, Saturday, February 25, 2023 in his apartment after a brief stay at the Tillamook hospital.
Charles also known as Chad, Chaz or most affectionately “Grampa” by family and those in the downtown Tillamook vicinity - moved to Tillamook in 2007, reuniting with his daughter after having been separated thirty-one years from one another.
Chaz enjoyed an exciting career in music as a piano tuner and restorer, as a travelling drummer and vocalist in many bands throughout New England during the mid-sixties and seventies and he was also a talented KJ/DJ Host, sound engineer and successfully mentored and promoted professional tribute artists for Elvis, Neil Diamond and Ray Orbison.
Charles loved animals and people and could be seen singing duets with his daughter, handing out candy or pet treats at the downtown Shell station or hanging out with his beloved granddaughter on their weekly get-together.
He leaves behind two daughters with their husbands, six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
A celebration of his life with be held on Saturday, March 18th, at First Christian Church: 2203 Fourth Street, Tillamook, Oregon at 11a.m.
