Charles Palmer DeLoe passed away on August 5th, 2022 surrounded by his family and friends at his residence in Bay City, Oregon.
Charles was born on March 24th, 1948 to Billy and Betty DeLoe in Portland, Oregon. Charles graduated from Neahkahnie High. He married his wife Sandy on September 15th, 1984 in Reno, Nevada.
Charles had a long career driving a truck for Don Averill Trucking since 1981.
Charles had many hobbies including elk hunting, camping, helping his kids with their chickens and building their coops, learning about grapes to teach his daughter, working on demolition derby cars with his son (little buck) Scott and co-piloting a horse drawn carriage at the Pendleton Roundup with his best friend (big buck) Scott Averill. Charles bought his childhood home to rebuild it with his wife of 37 years.
Charles is survived by his wife Sandy DeLoe of Bay City, Oregon; his parents Billy and Betty DeLoe of Bay City, Oregon; his siblings Norma Jean (Ron) Woodward of Surprise, Arizona; Raymond (Rhonda) DeLoe of Lonerock, Oregon; Richard (Sheila) DeLoe of Tillamook, Oregon; Lloyd (Penny) DeLoe of Willamina, Oregon; his children Marcy (Jimmy) DeLoe Ayers of Toledo, Oregon; Amy (Alan) Booth of Bay City, Oregon; Dawn (Troy) Lawrence of Bay City, Oregon; Scott (Amanda) DeLoe of Nehalem, Oregon; his lifelong best friend (big buck) Scott Averill; his grandkids Corry and Terry Ayers, Sari and Sydnie Booth, AshLynn Lawrence, Rustyn Christian, Kinley, Macey, Cooper and Penny DeLoe; his great-grandkids Shelby and Shyanne Ayers, Reed Williams and great-grand daughter on the way Rylee Williams.
Charles was preceded in death by his grandson Travis Ayers.
Celebration of life will be held on August 20th at 1:00 PM at the Kilches/Alderbrook Grange Hall. A truck convoy will be arranged before the celebration of life with more information to follow. Funeral arrangements are in care of Waud’s Funeral Home.
