February 12, 1929 Charles L Huber was born to Walter and Lydia (Schultz) Huber in Rockham, South Dakota and passed away in Richland, Washington on April 17, 2020 at the age of 91.
He graduated from Garden High School in 1947. Charles enlisted in the Army Air Corps which later became the Air Force. Charles was an aircraft instrument technician for 7 years and a ground radar maintenance technician for 13 years. Charles moved to Tillamook, Oregon in 1968 retiring from the Air Force in May 1971 after 20 years of service. He earned his associate degree from Clatsop Community College. He worked for Underhill Cable TV for 15 years and on January 1, 1987 he became the new owner of Underhill Cable and changed the name to Charles TV Service in Manzanita, Oregon.
Charles met Mary McConnell while he was in the Air Force. They married on September 21st, 1957 and would come to make their home in Tillamook, Oregon. They lived in Tillamook for over 50 years while being active in the Sacred Heart Church and the community. In December 2018, he and his wife moved to Richland, Washington to be closer to his son and daughter in-law. He enjoyed being able to catch up with his grandkids and getting to meet his great grandkids.
He is preceded in death by parents Walter and Lydia, brothers Luverne and Gordon, sisters Lucille, Lorraine, and Alta. He is survived by: his wife Mary Huber, his son Kevin Huber (Angela Huber), his daughter Heike Huber, three grandchildren Sean Farrell (Jenni Farrell), Tiffany Huber (Nick Van De Berg), Megan Huber (Genesis Robles), and two great grandchildren Jacob Farrell, and Kadynce Farrell.
Deceased's funeral arrangements At this time there is no service planned. Private burial will take place in Richland, WA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Marie Mills Center 1800 Front Street Tillamook, Oregon 97141.
