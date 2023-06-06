Charles Joseph Bartholet Jr.

Charles Joseph Bartholet Jr.

Chuck passed away on May 27th, 2023. He worked for USGS Water Resources, loved his job retired in 1989 and moved to Bay City to be closer to fishing and crabbing. He was a member of the Elks Lodge, Boating Club, Studebaker Club and Old Iron Club. He really enjoyed playing croquet with all his neighbors. Survived by his wife Virginia of 61 years and sons Mike and Bill, daughter Mary. Proceeded in death by his son Timothy. He has 4 grandchildren David, Alex, Sara and Joey, 1 great grandchild on the way. Celebration of Life at Chuck and Virginia’s home June 24th from 1pm to 4pm.

