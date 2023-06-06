Charles Joseph Bartholet Jr.

Chuck passed away on May 27th, 2023. He worked for USGS Water Resources, loved his job retired in 1989 and moved to Bay City to be closer to fishing and crabbing. He was a member of the Elks Lodge, Boating Club, Studebaker Club and Old Iron Club. He really enjoyed playing croquet with all his neighbors. Survived by his wife Virginia of 61 years and sons Mike and Bill, daughter Mary. Proceeded in death by his son Timothy. He has 4 grandchildren David, Alex, Sara and Joey, 1 great grandchild on the way. Celebration of Life at Chuck and Virginia’s home June 24th from 1pm to 4pm.
Online Poll
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Online Poll
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Today
Articles
- Current E-Edition
- Commissioners approve lease for homeless shelter in downtown Tillamook
- Oregon regulators issue warning about 'pig butchering' scams
- Manzanita mayor draws heat at budget meeting
- Hydee Berger named Adventist Health Tillamook Emergency Medical Services Provider of the Year
- Sheriff's Tip of the Week: Family together 'fun list'
- Walkout: Oregon senators joining walkout will face fines for future unexcused absences
- Garibaldi council selects firm for city manager search
- Pacific City Farmers Market
- April and May criminal convictions in Tillamook County
Commented
- Weber talks walk out (2)
- Tillamook Fire Chief resigns while facing lawsuits from Mayor and others (2)
- Legislator’s letter: An update from Rep. Cyrus Javadi (2)
- As Republican State Senators’ walkout enters its third week, do you support Senator Suzanne Weber’s decision to boycott? (1)
- AWOL: Oregon Republican Senators' walkout (1)
- Letter: Frustrated with Weber (1)
- Letter: An email to Senator Weber (1)
- Letter: Fully staff the sheriff’s department (1)
- Civil Air Patrol Cadets Get High… In the Sky! (1)
- Commissioners approve lease for homeless shelter in downtown Tillamook (1)
- Poaching: 2 Siletz residents pay $15,000 for shooting black bear cubs (1)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Today
Articles
- Current E-Edition
- Commissioners approve lease for homeless shelter in downtown Tillamook
- Oregon regulators issue warning about 'pig butchering' scams
- Manzanita mayor draws heat at budget meeting
- Hydee Berger named Adventist Health Tillamook Emergency Medical Services Provider of the Year
- Sheriff's Tip of the Week: Family together 'fun list'
- Walkout: Oregon senators joining walkout will face fines for future unexcused absences
- Garibaldi council selects firm for city manager search
- Pacific City Farmers Market
- April and May criminal convictions in Tillamook County
Commented
- Weber talks walk out (2)
- Tillamook Fire Chief resigns while facing lawsuits from Mayor and others (2)
- Legislator’s letter: An update from Rep. Cyrus Javadi (2)
- As Republican State Senators’ walkout enters its third week, do you support Senator Suzanne Weber’s decision to boycott? (1)
- AWOL: Oregon Republican Senators' walkout (1)
- Letter: Frustrated with Weber (1)
- Letter: An email to Senator Weber (1)
- Letter: Fully staff the sheriff’s department (1)
- Civil Air Patrol Cadets Get High… In the Sky! (1)
- Commissioners approve lease for homeless shelter in downtown Tillamook (1)
- Poaching: 2 Siletz residents pay $15,000 for shooting black bear cubs (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.