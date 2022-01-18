Charles E Curl

Charles Ernest Curl Sr. (Chuck) was born on March 5th, 1938 in Des Moine, Iowa to Marietta and Winter Curl. He passed away peacefully on January 1st, 2022 surrounded by his family.
When Chuck was 4 years old his family moved to Tillamook, Oregon. He is a 1956 graduate of Tillamook High School where he played football, wrestled and was an active member of FFA. Post graduation Chuck enlisted in the Army Reserve and later transferred to the Tillamook Oregon National Guard where he served for 23 years.
In April of 1957 he met the love of his life Marcia McClain. They were married on September 8th,1957. From 1957 - 1961 Chuck worked for the Tillamook County Creamery and Diamond Lumber Company. In 1961 - 1973 he worked for the Oregon State Forestry Department. In 1973 he started Curl & Son Excavation Services.
Chuck loved the outdoors and was always ready for an adventure. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed cutting firewood and spending time with family. He would often take his family on weekend drives in the mountains where they searched out old homesteads. He was hardworking and often worked extra jobs to support his family while working for the State Forestry Department. Chuck was also very involved in the FFA market animal program and one of the original board members.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 64 1/2 years Marcia; daughters Anna (Peter) Kleeman, Vicki (Fraser) Jopson, Janet (Doug) Bushell, sister Diane (Jim) Coon; grandchildren Micah Curl, Andrew Kleeman, Christopher (Lika) Kleeman, Charles Thomas Curl, ReaAnne (Chris) Hurliman, John Ackerman, Erin (Pedro) Mendez, Hannah Jopson and Jacob Jopson; great - grandchildren; Deegan Wright, Nadalee, Avery, Anthony, Fetu and Sophie Kleeman, Ian Curl, Adalynn, Owen and Luka Mendez, Logan and Cameron Hurliman; extended family members Lorne (Colleen) Curl and children, Desi (Don) Josi and children, Dawn (Jeff) Miller, Samra Torian, Amy kleeman and numerous nieces/nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son Charles Ernest Curl Jr., Son-in-law Craig Ackerman and granddaughter Annabel Jopson.
In Lieu of flowers, please make contributions to; the Tillamook High School FFA program or charity of your choice.
A memorial service will be held on January 22nd 2022 at 11:00 am at the Tillamook Nazarene Church. A luncheon will follow the service. All are welcome.
