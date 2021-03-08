Charles ‘Chuck’ Willison passed away March 3, 2021 at his home in Bay City, Ore. He was born to George and Hazel Willison in Omaha, Neb. on March 12, 1936. As a young, man Chuck served his country during the Korean War in the South Pacific on the USS Yorktown. After his time in the Navy, he worked in his family’s Sheet Metal and Heating & Refrigeration business (of three generations) which he later came to own. Chuck also owned and operated Golden State Mechanical, and Misty View Dairy Farm. After living in Nebraska, Kansas, California, Arizona and Hawaii, he settled in Oregon where he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and golfing for many years. Chuck attended the Tillamook Church of the Nazarene and was a member of the local Lions Club. He also volunteered with Tillamook Fire Department. Although Chuck was proceeded in death by his late wife Doris Willison and a son Tim Willison, he is survived by his present wife Diane Willison, six children, four step-children (and their respective spouses), dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a sister and brother-in-law Mary (Willision) & Harry Dam.
A Public Graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 10, at 11 a.m., at Sunset Heights Memorial Garden in Tillamook, Ore.
A Memorial Service at the Tillamook Church of the Nazarene will be held on Wednesday, March 10, at 2 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to either Tillamook Church of the Nazarene or the Veterans Affairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.