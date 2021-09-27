Charlie was born Aug. 15, 1948, in Portland, Ore. to Wallace and Ruth DuPuis. He graduated from Grant High School and attended Multnomah Junior College.
He served in the US Airforce within the special forces division. After his military services he worked in the seafood industry, until he began a career as a US Mail Contractor in 1998. Charlie married his wife Karen Duffy on January 16, 1988, in Portland Oregon. Charlie enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and visiting the Oregon Coast. In 2020 Charlie and Karen retired in Rockaway Beach Oregon, after his diagnosis of ALS. Charlie is proceeded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his wife Karen, daughter Karie-Anne Craigmile (husband Kelly), son Jonathan Duffy-Scott (husband Corey), son Chad DuPuis, daughter Shelby DuPuis, grandchildren Brandon Craigmile, Austin Craigmile, Ethan Craigmile, Lilly Anne Craigmile, sister’s Walli Roarke, Suzanne Pintar, and best friend Steve Battaglia. A celebration of life will be held at Rockaway Community Church 10/02/2021 at 2:00pm.
Remembrances may be made to the Oregon ALS Society and Tillamook Animal Shelter.
