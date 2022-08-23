Born to Arthur and Eva Tremblay at Sainte Florence, Matapéda Quebec Canada. Cecile attended school in Canada where she met the love of her life Henri Laviolette (Pepere) married October 10, 1942.
Cecile went on to have 10 children with Henri, with a strong work ethic Cecile kept a clean well-organized home for her family and many friends. Cecile made mittens and scarves every year for her children. Cecile enjoyed playing 500 card game, soap, Bold and the Beautiful. Later in life, at 98 years old, slots machine at casinos was number one.
Cecile was famous with family and friends for cooking and baking pies, raisin, brown sugar and meat, just to name a few.
Cecile is preceded in death by husband Henri, son Jean Claude (Shirley), son Oliver, granddaughter Rochelle, grandson Troy.
Cecile is survived by her 8 remaining children, son Denis (Koko) Laviolette, son Andri Laviolette, daughter Henrette Allard, daughter Chantal Harding, daughter Shirley Laviolette, daughter Suzanne Groves, daughter Arlette (Les) Black, daughter Sonia Zamacona.
If flowers grow in Heaven, Lord then would pick a bunch for me. Then place them in my Memere’s arms and tell her they’re for me. Tell her I love and miss her and when she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while. Because remembering her is easy to do everyday. But three’s an ache within my heart that will never go away.
Love you Memere.
