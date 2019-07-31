Bob passed away July 12th in his home. He is preceded in death by his mother & Father Luella & Cecil Puderbaugh & brothers Donald & Leslie Puderbaugh. He is survived by brothers Edwin and Allen Puderbaugh, sister Joyce Puderbaugh - Martin, children David & Brandi Puderbaugh, grandchildren Karissa & Kody Puderbaugh & great-grandchildren Kayden & Makaylee Bunch.
There will be a celebration of life potluck at Truman Glick Park, 1598 W Ford Rd, Shelton WA on Sunday, July 28th from 11AM to 5PM for those who would like to attend.
