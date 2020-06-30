Cathy passed from this life into the next at 73 years of age, from a prolonged illness. She was the daughter of the late Morris and Dorothy Puderbaugh of Netarts.
Cathy is survived by Her three daughters and families in the Bremerton, Washington area, as well as two sisters; Betty Rolston and family, and Patty Eddy and family.
There will be no service. Her family would like any expression of remembrance to be a donation to CHI Franciscan Hospice in Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.