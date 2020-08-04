Cassandra Nell Taylor was born April 24, 1949 to Dallas Taylor and Wilda Dereberry in Tillamook, Oregon. She passed away at home on July 22nd, 2020, at age 71.
Cassie, as she was known to family and friends, lived in Garibaldi and Bay City until age 5 when she moved with her family to Salem, Oregon. She attended North Salem High School and took piano lessons from Genevive Mickenham. She studied Music at OSU and PSU and received her LPN from Chemeketa Community College.
Cassie married Mel McDonald on Feb. 1, 1982 in Salem, Oregon. They lived in Garibaldi until 1996 when they moved to their permanent home on Miami River Road. She taught piano lessons in her home studio and was a committed member of Monday Musical Club of Tillamook. She enjoyed playing classical piano, painting, crafts, gardening, and reading. Her faith was of utmost importance in her life.
She was preceded in death by her Mother and Father, as well as her older brother Dennis Rowland Taylor. She is survived by her husband Mel; children, Annie of Henderson, Nevada, Laura of Bend, Oregon, Willie of Bay City, Oregon; and her brothers David Taylor of Salem, Oregon and Perry Taylor of Seattle, Washington.
She also leaves behind eight nieces and nephews as well as grandchildren Wyatt, Kaydance, Jaxon, Jack, Lake, Audrey and Kayson.
A small family memorial gathering was held Aug. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.