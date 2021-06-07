On Friday, May 28, 2021, Carrie Mae Peterson, wife, mother, daughter and sister, passed away after a long bout with illness at the age of 51 years. Carrie will be forever remembered by her husband and best friend Jason, and their precious children, Phillip (Amelia), Rachel (Justin) and Parker, by her parents Jerry and Linda Crist, and by her sister and brother Tamy (Shawn) O’Neil and Jeff Crist. Carrie will also be forever remembered by her 1 grandchild, 35 nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 4, at 10 a.m., at Dallas Cemetery 2065 SW Fairview Ave Dallas, OR 97338. Followed by a Memorial Service to be held at 11:00am at Grace Community Church 598 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas, OR 97338. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
