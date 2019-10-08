Carrie Ann Lee beloved mother, teacher, wife, passed away in a car accident while serving as a missionary in Blantyre Malawi Africa. Carrie Ann Lee nee Krueger was born October 18, 1974
In Park Falls Wisconsin to Melvin and Sherry Krueger. In sixth grade Carrie’s family moved to Alaska and ultimately settled in the town of Craig. She attended public school graduating as salutatorian from Craig High School. After high school Carrie attended University of Alaska Fairbanks where she graduated with double bachelors degrees in Education and Psychology. During her first year of college she met her soulmate and future husband Bob Lee. Bob and Carrie were married and graduated from college in 1998. That fall they moved to Valdez, Alaska where Bob started his teaching career in music and Carrie was a beloved third grade teacher. Both of their sons were born in Valdez before the family decided to move to the “Lower 48” where they settled in Tillamook Oregon. Carrie was hired as a third teacher at South Prairie Elementary School where she initiated the school science fair, annual class sleepover, and many enriching activities for her students. She will be fondly remembered by students in Valdez and Tillamook.
Carrie strongly felt a spiritual calling and resigned from teaching in July 2019 in order to serve God in Africa. She felt her destiny was to serve the people of Africa and started with the community of Blantyre. She was returning home with a pastoral group when the car accident occurred. Carrie died spreading the word of God. Something she loved to do.
Carrie was active in the Tillamook Church of the Nazarene worship team, the Nazarene church board, Tillamook Aglow, was an NEA Union representative for South Prairie Elementary, and was the Nazarene Youth International president.
Carrie is survived by her beloved husband of 21 years, Robert Lee, sons Carter Lee, 19, and Elliot Lee, 14; grandparents Roberta and Vernon Lovejoy of Florida, mother Sherry Krueger, sister Sheila and her husband Bill Bothe, brother Scott and Shannon Krueger, all of Tucson, Arizona, and numerous nieces and nephews. Carrie was predeceased by her father Melvin Krueger.
Memorial services for Carrie A. Lee will be held Saturday October 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Don Whitney Auditorium at Tillamook High School. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Carrie A. Lee Memorial Scholarship Fund.
