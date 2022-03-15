Carolyn Olsen died on March 2, 2022 in Tillamook after many years of dementia.
She was born Carolyn Elizabeth Stevenson to Oswald Arthur “Steve” and Elizabeth Dawson “Beth” (McIntosh) Stevenson in Portland OR on February 28, 1938. She grew up with her parents, grandparents, and younger brother Norm in the Irvington neighborhood of NE Portland, went to Fernwood Grammar School, and graduated from Grant High School in 1955. She attended what was then Oregon State College where she was a member of the Chi Omega sorority.
She met her husband Robert “Bob” Olsen while they were both students at the Corvallis campus. They were married at Grace Memorial Episcopal Church in Portland on June 28, 1958. She graduated from Oregon State with a BA in Elementary Education in 1959. After Bob’s graduation, they moved throughout western Oregon to support his career in forestry. They lived in Scio, Gearhart, Svensen, Vernonia, and at Tahkenitch Lake near Gardiner before moving to Tillamook in 1971. In the 1980s they purchased Bayside Grocery in Netarts and worked there until selling the store in the 1990s. They eventually built a house in Netarts and moved there in 2000.
Carolyn remained committed to education and public service throughout her life. She taught elementary school in Scio and Vernonia and was a substitute teacher for the Reedsport school district and Tillamook ESD. Later in life she supported organizations that encouraged young women to pursue higher education.
She enjoyed dancing and music. In the 1970s she was a member of the Neah-Kah-Nie Dance Club and later became a founding member of the Tillamook County Chapter of Sweet Adelines, an all-women’s chorus that sang four-part barbershop harmony. The group performed throughout the county and at competitions in the Pacific Northwest and California. Their annual shows, some emceed by Carolyn, were highlights of the local cultural calendar.
In more recent years she returned to the stage as an actress, performing in several TAPA productions. She was grateful to her friend George Dzundza for encouraging her to pursue her talent.
She was a long-time active parishioner of St Alban’s Episcopal Church. She regularly volunteered for their weekly community dinners as well as many of their fundraising events.
She was an enthusiastic traveler and enjoyed any opportunity to explore the world, from outdoor adventures in Oregon to international luxury cruises. During rain-soaked camping trips she would bring out her ukulele and encourage everyone to make their own sunshine through music. In the late 1970s she acquired her first passport and tracked down distant cousins in the English Midlands. Some of her favorite destinations were Hawaii, England, the Panama Canal, and wherever she had family or friends. She made many visits to see her grandchildren in central Florida.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Bob Olsen of Netarts; her brother, Norm Stevenson (Rosann) of Bend; her son, Dr Steve Olsen, currently living in Tokyo; her daughter, Teresa E. Olsen Vayda (Jeff) of Merritt Island FL; and grandchildren Corey J. Larkam and Lynne E. Vayda, both in Florida.
Services for Carolyn will be held in Tillamook on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers, Carolyn’s family would appreciate donations in her name to Tides of Change in Tillamook or other organizations that support women and children in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.