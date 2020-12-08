Carolyn Mapuana Evenson passed Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. within hospice at Providence Hospital in Portland. She was 67 years old. She spent 7 days in ICU and 6 in hospice, got extended visits with all her children, grandchildren and ohana children she picked up along the way of life. We spoke (phone, texts, email) virtually to all her family in Hawaii and friends from San Francisco to Seattle. She chose her hospice path and left us with a famous Mapu one-liner to her daughter. “Don’t worry, it’s not as bad as it looks”. Mike and Mapu both went to Evergreen State College, where she focused on Oriental literature (her passion was books of all flavors). She became quite naturally the main librarian of the new South County Library (Winkelman’s) and retired from the Tillamook county library after 18 years to her home in Woods, OR. As a surviving husband (David Michael Dill), she taught me two very important lessons about girls. 1) Girls like flowers (her mother and tutu both raised flowers in Hawaii) and 2) Girls like to share adventures (This is why boys were made.) She is survived in Oregon by three daughters (Jessie Rose Naupaka, Samantha Pualani, Melinda Likleolehua) and one son (Mark Kupunihi). She also is survived in Hawaii by two sisters (Olivia Likolehua Evenson) and (Rosemary Kuulei Burnett) with many nephews, nieces, aunties, uncles and cousins to round out her ohana (extended family). She lived a regal life and we were honored to have shared it with her. As Fr. Bob, a pastor from Providence could see “She was a woman of peace who raised a strong family”. We will miss her.
There will be a celebration of life on Jan. 30, 2021 (her birthday) outside of the Pacific City Library. Hope she brings us sunshine.
