Carolyn Lee Colbert, 81, passed into the arms of the Lord on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Suzanne Elise Assisted living Facility in Seaside, Ore.
Born on July 4, 1939 in Kansas City, Kan., Carolyn spent the vast majority of her life in Oregon. There, she met and married Richard Colbert, her husband for 60 years. Together they raised two children, Janell and Gregory in their Portland home.
In 1987, they purchased a run-down beach cottage on Washington Street in Rockaway Beach and after years of renovation, the two retired full-time to their beach home in 1993. She spent several years working at Trash and Treasures and loved visiting area antique shops to looking for just the perfect item to add to her little home.
Looking for a new adventure, Carolyn and Richard took up volunteer camp hosting at several Oregon State Parks. Carolyn’s favorites were Silver Falls and Fort Stevens and she relished being an ambassador to her beloved state. Though they had to give up hosting due to health issues, Carolyn stayed in contact with many of the fellow hosts and campers she touched over the years.
Carolyn's heart belonged to Rockaway Beach and she could often been seen tending to her colorful flower garden or walking the long stretch of beach with one of her many adopted dogs. She was a member of the congregation at North Coast Christian Church in Garibaldi and she devoted the latter part of her life to the word of God.
Carolyn is survived by her two children: Janell Haag and Gregory Colbert; two sisters: Shirley Johnson and Deanna Rogers; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of cards or flowers, the family is asking for donations to a local cause that was close to Carolyn’s heart, Animal Haven by the Sea Rescue in Nehalem: www.animalhavenbythesea.org
