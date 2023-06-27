Carolyn Joan Beyer

Our dear family and friends, it is with a very sad heart that our Mom, Carolyn Beyer, has passed away from the complications of dementia. She went peacefully in her sleep in the early morning June 13, just two days past her 83rd birthday. She was born June 11, 1940 in Bessemer, Alabama. She moved to Riverside California as a teenager, where she met and married Larry Beyer whom she later divorced. They moved to Tillamook OR shortly after they married.
Carolyn is survived by her older brother, Harold Aldrich, daughters Kelly Mondor, Kathy (Matt) Sander and Barbara (Mike) Grider. Daughter Paula Beyer, deceased. Grandchildren Sean (Megan) Beyer, Bryan Mondor, Kevin (Morgan) Mondor, Samantha (Grider) (Ashly) Contreras, Andrew Mondor, Robert (Kristine)Sander, James (Ashlee) Grider, Lauren Sander and Thomas Corley, eight great grandchildren with another coming in November and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was an amazing force in our lives and will be sorely missed. We love you, Mom!
Per her wishes, there will be no funeral. If you would like to do something to remember her by: plant a flower (roses were her favorite), go to a baseball game and have a beer and hot dog, go run on the beach, read a book or just spend time with family. These are just some of the things she loved to do.
