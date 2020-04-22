Carole Kessinger Bellisario was born on September 17, 1944 in Seattle, WA to P.A. Kessinger and Natalie C. Kessinger, the first of 3 children. As a child, she was both serious and playful. She loved to tease her sister, help her Mom, and especially to get dressed up. When Carole was 11 the family moved to Boston for a year, where she learned to ice skate and build huge snow forts. The next year they moved back to the northwest and settled in Portland. Life continued and she married her high school sweetheart, though that relationship didn’t last. She met the love of her life, Bill Bellisario, while she was working for Ford Motor Credit as a supervisor. They had a long and wonderful marriage filled with travels to exotic ports of call while running their Christmas tree farm. Their true contentment came when they eventually bought a home in Rockaway Beach. Here they fished extensively, she made many quilts with her sister, and even rehabbed three houses. To see Carole with her tool belt on was quite the sight, but she certainly knew how to hammer and paint.
After Bill passed away Carole moved full time to the beach, and some time later her daughter and granddaughter moved in with her. Carole was active at the Hope Chest, and delighted in her coworkers. She will be missed by family and friends. She leaves 3 daughters, Justin, Susan, and Courtney and one granddaughter, Carter; her sister, Gail Kessinger (Steve Shaw), and her brother, Darrell (Chip) Kessinger and many nieces and nephews and friends.
Please feel free to make donations to a charity of your choice.
