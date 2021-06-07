Carol Young of Tillamook passed away May 27, 2021 at the age of 80. Carol was born in Seattle, Wash., on Dec. 17, 1940 and moved to Tillamook in 1976. She is survived by her sister June Bramm and husband Roger, daughter Lorie Beeler, grandchildren Mike Rich and his wife Amanda, Alicia Lawrence and her husband Pete, Tony Rich and his wife Leslie, as well as 14 great-grandchildren.
During Carol's working career she was an office manager for Dr. Kinnie, she also baked pies at the Hadley House and volunteered with Faith in Action. She retired in the early 2000's to care for her mother Ruth. She was a devoted member of Tillamook Church of the Nazarene. Throughout her time with the church she served breakfasts Sunday mornings, was the treasurer for Celebrate Recovery and a member of the Prime Time group. Carol loved to bake, crochet, go to the beach and spend time with her loved ones. She also enjoyed traveling, volunteering and helping others whenever she could. She had a bright and optimistic personality and touched many lives with her generosity, caring spirit and faith. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life July 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Tillamook Church of the Nazarene. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Church of the Nazarene.
