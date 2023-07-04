Carol Jean Tone

Carol Jean Tone, 76, of Tillamook, passed away peacefully on June 20th, with her family by her side. She was born in Minden, Nebraska in 1947 and moved to Oregon when she was about 3 years old. Carol had a generous spirit and will be remembered, by many, for her thoughtful gifts and prepared meals. Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Ellen Ouderkirk and Hans Petersen, siblings, Shirley Sullivan, Sylvia Weaver, Lavern Petersen and Donnie Petersen. She is survived by her loving husband, Pat, daughters Debbie Nielsen (Spokane), Dawn Tone (Tillamook) and Diane (Chris) Loffelmacher (Tillamook), and her siblings, Chuck Petersen (Tillamook) and Joan Tallan (Sherwood). Carol has 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren with 2 more on the way. Carol will be dearly missed and always remembered. Our family is grateful to know that she is finally at peace. There will be a Celebration of Life on July 22nd at 2pm, at the Officers Mess Hall, at the Port of Tillamook.

