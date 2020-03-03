Carol Erickson Williams was born Jan. 14, 1931 in Portland, Oregon to Edward and Elsa (Wilson) Erickson and passed away Feb. 28, 2020 in Oregon City, Oregon at the age of 89.
Carol is a graduate of Oregon State University in Economics.
She married Melvin H. Williams on Dec. 13, 1952 in Tillamook, Oregon.
Carol was a County Commissioner in Tillamook and served the community well.
Carol was also active in many associations and boards, including, President of Oregon School Boards Association, Oregon Board of Forestry, life time member of the Tillamook County Pioneers Association and was a member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority at Oregon State University. Carol also enjoyed photography, reading, traveling and playing bridge.
Carol is survived by her three sons: Mike (Pam) Williams of Bend, Oregon; Steve (Cindy) Williams of Oregon City, Oregon; and Brian (Celia) Williams of Tillamook, Oregon; four grandchildren: Kyle (Amy) Williams of Albany, Oregon; Kathryn (Jared) Cram of Dallas, Oregon; Rachel (Bryan) Andyke of Beaverton, Oregon; and Becca Williams of Redmond, Oregon; and six great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will occur on March 21, 2020 in Oregon City. Please contact Waud’s Funeral Home for more information at 503-842-7557. Carol will be interred at Sunset Heights Mausoleum with her husband Melvin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.