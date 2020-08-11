Living until the remarkable age of 103, Carol Calder Povey literally lit up the room when she walked in. As someone who broke glass ceilings, traveled the world, relished in her family and found adventure in the everyday, Carol loved taking an art class, hiking and skiing in the mountains, being the den mother to many Boy Scouts, contributing to her community, blowing endless amounts of bubbles and taking in the sunset on her deck overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
Born the youngest of 5 children to Hilda Peterson Calder and David O. Calder, Carol spent her life getting after what she wanted (and sometimes what others told her she couldn’t have). Carol was revered for her fashion sense,artistic abilities and irreverent humor. From her college years at the University of Washington to one of the first women in the world of advertising in the 1940’s, Carol was a pioneer at heart, always looking for adventure and never backing down from a challenge.
Known for her fun-loving and adventurous spirit, Carol married her sweetheart Edward Povey (July 6, 1914- July 23, 1976.) August 10, 1938 in Hawaii, both taking a 10-day boat trip from BC to get to the alter!
She loved her morning coffee, her husband, her children David Calder Povey Sept 7, 1939 and Susan Povey (August 31, 1948 - May 4,2017) and each of her 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.
A lifelong Oregonian, Carol was a resident of Oregon for her 103 years. She lived all over the state from Pendleton to Redmond, SW Portland, Sauvie Island with every move getting closer to the ocean, which she loved. Carol lived independently in her beach house in Neahkahnie for the last 35 years, where she watched the sunset every evening while sipping a tipple of rum. While Ed was still alive, they always watched together, making 25¢ bets with their grand kids whether the sun would set in the ocean or the clouds.
Carol went to work for Meier & Frank in 1943 and went on to work for Berg’s and then The Broadway until her retirement. A tireless community advocate, Carol was actively involved in government and her local community. Always a champion for breaking barriers, Carol believed that everyone should have access to the beach and worked to have a wheelchair ramp built in in 2008 to make that a reality for everyone. Carol was still active in the Nehalem senior community center at the time of her death.
Carol loved babies and dogs and was well-loved in return. She also loved travelling with her good friend Anne Crumpacker whether they were taking an art class, hiking, or simply sunning in a Adirondack chair somewhere by the sea, they shared an interest in being out in the world and taking it all in.
Carol is survived by her son David C. Povey, Grandchildren Emily M. Hutchison, Adam P. Hutchison, Matthew C.Hutchison, Sarah P. Howerton, Zachary C. Povey, Andrea P. Heath. Great grand children, Kaitlin C. Heath, Zachary X. Heath, Patrick R. Heath, Jacob A.Heath,Thea W. Hutchison, Alden S. Hutchison . Great great grandchildren, Andrea M.Nelson, Journee L. Heath, Trask X. Heath, B.B. Heath.
Despite her frequent exclamation,“ I’m a born again heathen!” we believe she is tearing it up in heaven with Ed and Susan and her family. She will live in our hearts always, especially when we see bubbles, walk by the ocean, cook a Swedish pancake or have a glass of rum.
A celebration of life for Carol will be held at a later, safer date. Please leave your email if you would like to be notified. You can write messages to the family by visiting the Riverview Cemetery site for Carol’s obituary at this link: https://
www.riverviewcemeteryfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Carol-Calder-Povey?obId=17620031#/obituaryInfo
