Carlene Crystal Collins (Johnson) died peacefully on June 22, 2023 at the age of 81. Carlene was born in Tillamook to Darrell and Leona (Jossy) Johnson and, along with her sister Carol, was raised on the Wilson River Loop farm. Typical farm kids, they built forts, played in the hay loft, and showed cows at the county fair. She married her high school sweetheart, Bill Collins, and together they raised four children. Their kids remember an idyllic childhood of evening picnics at Cape Lookout, weekend swimming at Demolay, and many summer vacations camping around Oregon and Washington. You may remember her as the friendly and witty cashier at Bill’s Deli Mart, the market she and Bill owned and operated together for 23 years up until their retirement. Carlene is preceded in death by her parents, sister Carol, and her daughter Mitzie. Carlene is remembered by her husband of 64 years, Bill, her children and their spouses: Mike and Kim Collins, Michelle and Randy Richardson, Mark and Melissa Collins, as well as nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A private family gathering is planned.
