Carl Patrick (Pat) Anderson, a longtime resident of Tillamook County, Oregon, left the world suddenly on Sept. 29, 2022, at the age of 73.
A carpenter by trade, Pat would often be seen balancing on a 30-foot-high beam getting the right measurement or just taking in the view. He took pride in his work, although it never felt like work to him because he loved to build. He could fix darn near anything, had a huge heart and was always willing to lend a hand. Pat adored all children, animals and some adults. He loved his grandchildren dearly, and they brought out the best in him. No one could make a one-piece oily work suit look cool like Pat; he had one for every day of the week. Pat was always up for a good debate, whether you were ready or not. He lived simply and found beauty in things often overlooked.
Pat is survived by his wife, Sue; three children, Jeri, Kris and Ryan; along with many grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are to be determined.
