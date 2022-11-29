Carl Leuzinger was born in Tillamook on March 15, 1932 to John Ulrick Leuzinger and Marie Anna Leuzinger who migrated from Switzerland in the early1920s.
Carl left us Nov. 2, 2022 at the age of 90, just four months short of his 91st birthday.
The Leuzingers settled on a dairy farm in the South Prairie area. Carl had four siblings; A twin brother Fritz, Joseph, Cap and Margaret.
After graduating high school in Tillamook, Carl spent most of his life working in the forest industry throughout Tillamook County. Mainly operating a shovel or a log gobbler.
He retired at age 55 enjoying 35 years of retirement. He drove a garbage truck for a few years as a hobby which helped enhance his collection of treasures.
Carl loved garage sales, never leaving behind anything with a power cord or stuffed animal. Most of his time was spent in his shop working on cars and teaching others his Switzer mechanical skills. The shop was always available for others to use.
Carl love to hunt and fish in his younger years and traveling in the motorhome.
Carl had two children with his first wife. Westly Leuzinger and Debra (Mike) Curtis and two grandsons.
He remarried Helen and helped raise her four children.
Carl left us peacefully at home surrounded by family and his beloved dog Jake, Nov. 2nd 2022, at the age of 90.
At Carl’s request, he didn’t want any funeral services but rather invite his friends to the shop and have a beer on him.
On Friday Dec, 2, 2022 at 1 p.m. till 4 p.m. we will have the fire lit and beer in the cooler out in the shop. Feel free to stop by.
Netarts has lost a great treasure. He will be missed and loved by all.
