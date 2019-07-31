Carl Enlow Young, age 79, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on the morning of July 7th, 2019 in Tillamook, Oregon.
Carl was born July 10th, 1939 in Portland, Oregon to Harry and Dorothy Young, and was one of four children. He was part of the first graduating class of Wilson High School and soon-after joined the United States Air Force, serving from 1959-61 in Chicksands, England. While there, he met and married his first wife, Edith Dutson. They were married seven years and had two daughters, Toni and Natalie.
After his military service, Carl briefly worked for Greyhound in Portland, and during that time met and married Linda Spickerman. They were married 51 years and had a daughter, Starlee. Carl worked in the printing industry for 23 years, and later as a mail carrier until his retirement in 2001.
Carl’s hobbies over the years included nature photography, woodworking, rock hounding, and fishing. He took thousands of photos, often pulling the car over to capture a beautiful tree or flower he spotted along the road. His woodworking ranged from small, detailed Christmas ornaments to large pieces of furniture including a dining table with chairs, credenza, coffee tables, and side tables, all of which we still enjoy today.
Linda and Carl loved to travel; backpacking, road trips, church missions, and cruises. In 2002, they moved from Portland to Oceanside, Oregon. Carl loved spending time with his family and socializing with friends over coffee. He and Linda took long walks on the beach with their dog, and he read for hours in his window nook. He found humor in everyday life and shared that with everyone. Carl is survived by his wife Linda, daughters Toni, Natalie, and Starlee, sister Jean, 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and other family. A celebration of life was held at 11am on Saturday, July 13th at the Tillamook Nazarene Church. 2611 3rd Street, 97141.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tillamook Nazarene Church.
