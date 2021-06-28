Carl Dwight Mason was born Nov. 1, 1945 in Durango, Colo. to Ray and Nellie (Savage) Mason and passed away June 17, 2021 in Tillamook, Ore. at the age of 75.
Carl graduated from West Linn High School in 1963. He received his associates degree from Clackamas Community College.
Carl lived in Colorado, Oak Grove, Gladstone, Canby, Aurora and Tillamook.
He served in the Oregon Army National Guard in Oregon City from 1965 to 1973.
Carl worked for Savage Sprinkler Service, Pixler Auto Parts in Milwaukie, Garrett Freight Lines, Conveyed Sales Corp and Portland Chain Webster Ind.
Carl also served as a reservist on the Aurora Police Department and enjoyed elk Hunting, fishing and helping people.
Carl is survived by his wife Linda E. Mason of Tillamook, Ore.
One brother Robert L Mason of Surprise, Ariz.
Five children, Mandy Lee Markham of McMinnville, Ore., Stanley Ray Mason of Oregon City, Ore., Monte Carl Mason of Bay City, Ore., Daniel Joseph Mason of Cheyenne, Wyo., Michael James Mason of Canby, Ore., 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m.Tuesday, July 29, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Tillamook, Ore.
