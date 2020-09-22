Carl Amos Higdon was born Sept. 23, 1935, in Vona, Colorado, to Lloyd and Vera Winfrey Higdon, and he passed away at home on Sept. 10, 2020, in Cloverdale, Oregon, at the age of 84, after a long battle with Parkinson’s/Lewy Body disease.
Carl’s family came to Oregon to escape The Dust Bowl when he was one year old, backing over the continental divide in a Model T Ford to keep the gravity-flow gasoline feeding the engine. His family settled outside of Newberg, Oregon, where he grew up picking fruit, playing hooky, and running wild. At the age of 16, Carl headed to the coast with a friend looking for work. He convinced Oral Ray, who had a dairy farm on Meda Loop near Cloverdale, and a herd of pure-bred guernseys that yes, he “knew how to milk cows.” As was often the custom in those days, Carl lived with the family while working on the farm. He later took a job in Tillamook working on the Hans Leuthold dairy, but he kept going back to visit the Ray family, as he had become attached to the farmer’s daughter Eleanor! Carl found two of the greatest loves of his life on the coast, his wife Eleanor and his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was known to say, “If I hadn’t found the Lord, I’d have either ended up in jail or dead!” He and Eleanor were married on September 1, 1956, in Oretown, Oregon.
Carl served in the army, rising to the rank of sergeant. His service included 17 months in Japan, where he was joined by his wife Eleanor, and where their first son was born. When his enlistment ended, he and Eleanor returned to the family dairy farm on Meda Loop. When Oral retired in 1970, Carl and Eleanor took over the farm and worked side by side running “Sunshine Acres” and raising their family. Carl enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he and Eleanor could always be found at their children’s school events. He was a faithful member of Oretown Bible Church. Carl and Eleanor retired in 2001, when their son Lloyd took over the farm. Today, two of Carl’s great-grandchildren are growing up on the farm, the sixth generation of the family to live there.
Carl is survived by his wife Eleanor Higdon of Cloverdale, Oregon; their three children, Lloyd Higdon of Cloverdale, Oregon; Laura Combe of Imbler, Oregon; and Lee Higdon of Bunia, Democratic Republic of the Congo; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be planned and announced at a later time. Donations may be made either to the OHSU Brain Institute, or to The Gideons International.
