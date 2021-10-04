Carey Jackson Huckaba was born Sept. 22, 1928 to Carey and Sarah Huckaba in Mercer, Tenn. He passed away on Sept. 24, 2021 at his residence in Netarts, Ore., two days after his 93rd birthday.
Carey was involved in many volunteer organizations and led a life of making the world a better place. He was a retired Master Sergeant in the US Army, had a Seminary degree from Union University in Jackson, Tennessee, and spent many years as Regional Supervisor for the Cape Lookout District of Oregon State Parks. This is where Carey and his team built the Astoria to Cape Lookout portion of the Oregon Coast Trail, which he was very proud of.
He was a devoted volunteer and very involved with Al Kader Shriners, Shrine Oriental Band, Tillamook Shriners, Clatsop County Shriners, Columbia County Shriners, The East-West Shrine Football game along with Tillamook Elks Lodge and Tillamook Masonic Lodge, Tillamook Eagles Lodge and Tillamook Moose Lodge. He was also a member of the Royal Order of Jesters.
Carey’s hobbies included biblical studies, cooking, fishing, hiking and learning Greek and Hebrew.
Carey is survived by nephews David Huckaba and Jimmy Huckaba, nieces Brenda Cleaney and Linda Lindsey.
Memorial Contributions may be made out to Portland Shriners Hospital for Children.
Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home.
