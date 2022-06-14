Captain Albert L. “Ole” Olsen Jr. USCG (ret.) 

Ole was born in Aberdeen, Washington to Albert Lawrence Olsen, Sr. and Zella Elizabeth Olsen on June 21, 1929. He spent his youth in Aberdeen and Hammond, Oregon, eventually moving to St. Helens, Oregon where he graduated from high school in 1947.
Ole enlisted in the Coast Guard in June of 1948 and spent 31 years, one month, and seven days serving his country. Ole was convinced to take the test for Officer Candidate School (OCS) by his commanding officer even though he only had a high school diploma. It was rare for enlisted personnel with no college education to go to OCS. He attended the US Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut and was commissioned as an Ensign in November 1956, graduating second in his class.
He served his country at Cape Disappointment, North Cove, Westport, Vancouver, Astoria, Portland, Kodiak, Honolulu, Seattle, Manila (Philippines), and Galveston where he retired as a Captain.
After retirement Ole and Deanna lived in Gresham, Oregon and eventually settled in Rockaway Beach. In their retirement years, they traveled extensively all over the country in their motor home, were commercial salmon fishermen out of Garibaldi, Oregon, and when visiting their daughters in Texas, Ole also drove tow trucks for them.
He was active in the Elks, Masons, and Shriners for most of his adult life. He regularly was one of the top Tillamook County fund raisers for the Shriners Hospital East-West Shrine game.
Ole never met a stranger, and was always ready with a joke, which were sometimes off color. The stories of his time in the Coast Guard were legendary and always entertaining no matter how many times you heard them.
Ole is survived by the love of this life, his wife of 57 years Deanna, his daughters Debbie Weissenfluh and husband Michael, Teresa Black, Donna Bosworth and husband Larry, Sonya Gangstead, 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, his adopted niece Grace Guthrie, and his cat Bigfoot. Ole passed away at home surrounded by his loving family.
He will be missed by all that were fortunate enough to know him.
There will be a celebration of life on September 10th at St. Mary’s By the Sea in Rockaway Beach at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Shriners Hospital in Portland, Oregon.
