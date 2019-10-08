Calvin Hathaway Heusser was born on April 15, 1935 to Roland and Marie Heusser in Tillamook, Oregon. Calvin passed away at home in Tillamook on September 30, 2019.
Calvin graduated from Tillamook High School in 1953 and then attended Willamette University. Calvin spent his whole life in Tillamook where he owned and operated the Heusser’s Grocery Store for 43 years. He loved duck hunting, fishing, crabbing, clamming and his annual trip to Hawaii with family and friends. Calvin also enjoyed working in his yard and garden.
Calvin is survived by his loving wife, Joyce of Tillamook, Or.
Daughter: Cindy Perkins (Kent) of Tillamook, Or.
Son: Brian Heusser (Gail) of Mitchell, Or.
Calvin is preceeded in death by his son: Tim Heusser (Kristi) of Tillamook, Or.
8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions can be made out to Tillamook Hospice Care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.