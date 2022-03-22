A Celebration of life will be held for Calvin Duane Christensen on April 2, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the First Christian Church in Tillamook. Calvin celebrated life every day. Someone told him that he should take some time off and go have fun, he replied, “I have fun every day.” He felt blessed to do what he loved to do, which was farming.
Born Dec. 16, 1955, to Harley and Shirley (Swett) Christensen, he joined siblings Mike, Terry and Cindy. Greg was born after Calvin and then their family grew to include Russell, a cousin. Raised on a dairy on Sollie Smith, Calvin had a great childhood with lots of fond memories which included his cousins and Widmers, and neighboring families, the Jacobs and the Sanders.
In 1980, Calvin married Jody Herrmann and their sons Shane, Ty and Curtis were raised on the Sollie Smith farm.
Sports were a favorite pastime for Calvin. Following tin Harley’s footsteps, Calvin was a stellar athlete. Calvin passed on that ability to his sons and Calvin said many times that he was looking forward to watching the grandkids play sports.
After graduating from Tillamook High School, Calvin continued to play basketball, especially enjoying church league playing with his brothers and their dad, and playing with Shane, Ty and Curtis along with some nephews and nieces at open gym.
Calvin played softball after high school, playing from summer 1974 up through summer 2012. Calvin coached youth t-ball and baseball when his boys were young.
Joining his brother Mike’s PBG team at the Vernonia Days Softball tournament was a summer highlight that Calvin participated in for over 30-years.
Calvin enjoyed hunting, locally and in Eastern Oregon and Idaho and was looking forward to semi-retirement and loading up his mules and heading to La Grande for some trail riding.
A favorite pastime throughout his adult life was playing pinochle. Every family gathering with Calvin’s family involved 2 or 3 groups of family playing pinochle.
When visiting with Calvin he was quick to bring out his phone and show you pictures of his favorite things: his family and his cows.
Calvin is survived by his wife Jody, son Shane and wife Jamy, son Ty and wife Ashley, son Curtis and wife Cassie and 10 grandchildren.
Memorial contributions can be made to Tillamook County 4-H Association.
