Bryan Duane Rowe passed away peacefully from ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) on June 8, 2020 at the age of 51. He was born October 10, 1968 to Duane Rowe and Rose Peterson in New London, Connecticut. Bryan’s brother and best friend, Kevin, was born just 22 months later. After his parents divorced, his father married Linda Brown, who raised the two redheads. They made Sandpoint, ID their home where Bryan graduated from Sandpoint High School.
Bryan then served in the Army for four years in Germany, Iraq and Turkey.
He then studied furniture and woodworking for four years at Anderson Art Ranch in Snowmass, CO. This laid a foundation for him to develop into a master artisan of furniture design and woodworking.
Bryan created an extensive body of work that spans coast to coast. A major project included restoration of the historic First Presbyterian Church. The Salt Lake City Historic Landmark Commission honored Bryan with an Award of Merit for the remarkable workmanship.
Additional projects include the Lieutenant Governor’s Rotunda Art Exhibit display, the University of Utah’s Warnock College of Engineering and the Fine Arts Museum, the Rio Grande, Hell’s Backbone Grill in Boulder, Kura Door Spa, Sundance Film, Coffee Garden, “K” Street Mercantile, Dick Simon, Dexterity Salon, Publik Kitchen, Backcountry.com, Infinite Scale and Ski Utah. He also designed and crafted custom furniture for private clients.
Bryan discovered his true home at Camper Reparadise as a design project manager and woodshop lead. He restored Airstream and other vintage trailers adding his unique attention to detail with high-quality cabinetry made of mahogany and walnut – as well as custom lighting and framework.
Outside of work, Bryan’s happiness came from anything that included his friends – mountain biking, snowboarding, camping, drinking fine tequila or being with his dog, Elsie. Bryan believed his parents bestowed a spirit of independence and freedom that he lived by his entire life.
In 2015, Bryan recalls having early symptoms of something wrong with his body. By 2017, the symptoms became more severe and led to a devastating diagnosis of ALS.
Bryan lived his life to the fullest and ignored ALS – he bought a camping trailer, and of course, made a walnut dining table and added his nature photography to the walls. He spent most of 2018 adventuring roughly 30,000 miles – a surf trip to Mexico, Hawaii, camping in the western US and British Columbia.
In 2019, despite the continuing decline from ALS he travelled 8,000 miles with Kim Olmore. Kim was his communication liaison, advocate, body manager, wife and in Bryan’s words “ALS Angel”, she helped Bryan reconnect with old friends and create more adventures.
Bryan is survived by his father Duane; stepmother Linda; his mother Rose Peterson (Karmin); his brother Kevin (Mirjana), his nephew Kalen; his wife Kim Olmore; his canine companion Elsie D; his grandmother Bernice Owens; his uncle Merrill (Christie); his uncle Larry; his aunt Kathy (Bob) and many cousins.
A Celebration of BRowe will be held in Salt Lake City, UT. Details to follow.
In Remembrance: Bryan has requested you plant a tree to replace the ones used to create his beautiful woodwork.
Bryan’s Website: BryanRowe.com – Learn more about Bryan. Add your stories, memories and photos.
Thank-you for your service, Mr. Rowe.
“My life reminds me of a kaleidoscope. Brilliant memories connecting the past. Friends. Sunsets. A corral of bikes. Snow in the mountains. Wood turning into beauty. All those moments are reflections of the friends we choose to keep. Turn that lens around and it blends life’s journey into a beautiful spirit that we shine back at the world.”
