Bruce Wade Passwaters, 55, died Oct. 23, 2019 at home in Longview, Washington of heart failure.
He was born on Dec. 17, 1963 in Tillamook, Oregon. His parents, Marion (Marty) and Becky (Knutson) Passwaters, moved to Longview in 1970. Bruce graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1982. While attending high school, Bruce excelled in multiple sports, Baseball, Basketball, and Soccer, which he continued to play while attending LCC.
He also enjoyed playing on different Softball teams with his Dad for many years. After LCC, Bruce worked for B&B Air Conditioning and became skilled in duct work and all entailed with air conditioning units. He was very skilled in many other professions throughout his lifetime, including roofing, landscaping and home remodeling. He was a jack-of-all trades. Bruce is survived by his daughters, Keesha and Kasinda Page, his parents, Marty and Becky Passwaters, his Sister, Debbie Hanes, Brother-in-law and long-time Friend, Andie Hanes; One nephew, Bryson Passwaters (Karli), two nieces, Linnsey and Nikole Hanes, four great-nephews and one great-niece, as well as numerous aunts and uncles and cousins. He was married to April Hart.
He is also survived by one of his best friends, Vic Zandi. Bruce was a friend to all. There will be a viewing on Saturday, November 16, 2019 From 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and a Funeral Service will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Steele Funeral Chapel. There will be a private burial after the funeral service for family.
A Letter from Heaven
When tomorrow starts without me,
and I'm not here to see, If the sun should rise and find your eyes, filled with tears for me.
I wish so much you wouldn't cry,
the way you did today, While thinking of the many things, we didn't get to say.
I know how much you love me,
as much as I love you, And each time you think of me, I know you’ll miss me too.
When tomorrow starts without me, don’t think we're far apart, for every time you think of me, I'm right there in your heart
