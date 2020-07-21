"Bruce Neal Apple passed away at his home in Booneville, Arkansas on Saturday, July 11, 2020 after a long struggle with emphysema. He is survived by his wife, Linda Apple, his daughter Vivian Frey, son-in-law Eric Frey and granddaughters Abigail and Elsa of Santa Fe, NM. Bruce lived in Netarts OR for 21 years. He briefly served as Interim Director for the Tillamook Bay National Estuary Project and then for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, and in the North Coast Regional Coordinator where he initiated a program to restore rivers and streams damaged by logging, mining and livestocking grazing."
Funeral arrangements: Private family service
