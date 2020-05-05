Bruce Thorson was born the second of three son's on February 27,1959 to Wayne and Pearl Thorson. With his passing on April 17, 2020 he joins both parents, older brother Allen Thorson, and best friends Tom, Bill, and Bert .
Bruce moved to Tillamook in the early 80's and worked for McRae and Sons Woodworking, P&L Sheet Meal Roofing, The Port of Tillamook Bay, and most recently Hallco Industries.
He was a kind, quiet, simple man who most enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing darts, dancing, and drinking an Ice Cold Busch with his friends and family at the local Moose Lodge.
Bruce is survived by youngest brother Gary Thorson, his ex-wife of 36 years June Bramel (Doug), son Chris Ritter (Sarah), daughters Angie Spatz (Jeramie), and Jody Ackermann (John), 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and will be missed by his many friends he leaves behind.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date at the Tillamook Moose Lodge.
Deceased's funeral arrangements Waud's Funeral Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.