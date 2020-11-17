Bruce Cameron Pierce, born in 1968, son of Brad Pierce and Susan Henderson Pierce. Bruce is survived by Mark Anderson, Keri Anderson Burckard, Aunt Sandra Pierce Millius, Aunt Kim Smith Jennings, Annie Grossen Wismer, nieces and nephews. Bruce passed away peacefully in Hillsboro, Oregon. He was preceded in death by his mother, Diane Smith Waggerby, a baby brother, and all of his grandparents. Bruce attended Tillamook High School with the class of 1986. He previously worked in Salem, Oregon and enjoyed his neighborhood friends and fishing. A private family service is planned. A donation in Bruce’s honor to Hospice has been made. The family wishes to thank all who showed kindness toward Bruce.
