On Feb. 9, 1926, the world gained one of the most honorable men it would come to know. Brownlee Norton Bush was born in Eureka, California to Arthur and Florence Bush. He was raised in Klamath, California and spent his older teenage years operating equipment for local contractors.
He then was drafted to the US Military, where he would later serve in World War II. After attending basic training he was shipped overseas to Europe to fight in the Battle of the Bulge. He proudly served as a member of the 84th Infantry Division, B-Company, 333rd Regiment. While fighting the war, his company forged towards Berlin until they were delayed by the Russians. Fighting in the war was “move forward at all costs,’’ according to Brownlee. His regiment was also responsible for liberating WWII prison camps. Eventually, Brownlee would earn the rank of master sergeant. After the conclusion of the war, Brownlee remained overseas and served as a wrecker, picking up disabled vehicles left over from the war.
After his military service, he returned home and met Rina Mae Giacopazzi, who he later married October of 1947. As his four children were born, he continued to work in the Redwoods and around the Northern California area, running Cats, building roads, and working in construction. His lifelong dream was to own a dairy farm, which he would come to fulfil in 1964, when he purchased a dairy and moved his family to Forest Grove, Oregon.
When he sold the Forest Grove dairy, he chose his favorite 25 cows, purchased a smaller dairy farm and moved up the Trask River in Tillamook in 1974. He would go on to retire from this dairy farm when it was taken over by his son in 1991. Brownlee remained on the farm for the remainder of his life, which ended on December 28th, 2019. He left this world a better place and was surrounded by family and friends until the very end. Many will remember Brownlee as a calm and gentle man who embodied service and sacrifice for the greater good.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Rina Mae Bush, his sister Opal Wold, and his brothers Norman Bush and Warren Bush. He is survived by his companion Marie McDonald and her family, brother Larry Bush, sons George Bush, David Bush, and Michael Bush and daughter Cathy Ewing, his children’s spouses, and his 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.